AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 1/24/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 837,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 6.06% from this past week’s 891,000 viewers and down 18.18% from last week’s rating of 0.33 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland taking on Minoru Suzuki in a singles match.
