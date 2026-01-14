AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 1/7/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 516,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 29.65% from the previous week’s viewership of 398,000 viewers and 14.29% from the previous week’s rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The show was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland taking on The Opps (“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs) in a Lights Out Match.