The rating for the November 22, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite is in.

The show drew 845,000 viewers, up from 823,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.28 last week.

The card included matches between Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland and Jay Lethal, RUSH vs. Jay White, and others. This was the Dynamite fallout edition from the Full Gear pay-per-view event.