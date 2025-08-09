Update On PPV Buys For AEW All In: Texas 2025

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) event, held last month at Globe Life Field in Arlington, garnered around 175,000 buys.

Recent reports indicate that the number of buys has now increased to between 180,000 and 185,000.

Additionally, it was noted that these updated figures suggest the PPV will likely rank as the third-highest in AEW history in terms of buyrate. To secure this position, All In: Texas must surpass the 180,000 buys recorded by Revolution 2024.

However, it has already emerged as one of the highest buy rates of 2025, outperforming Double or Nothing (125,000 buys) and Revolution (135,000 buys).

For reference, AEW All Out 2021 achieved 215,000 buys, while All In 2023 reached 200,000 buys.