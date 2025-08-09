Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, August 9th, through Saturday, October 18h, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AEW’s upcoming shows, ticket sales, and event coverage.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, August 9th in Roanoke has 2.132 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 13th in Cincinnati has 1,193 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, August 14th in Cincinnati has 929 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, August 20th in Glasgow has 5,825 tickets sold.

– AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24th in London has 14,529 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 27th in Philadelphia has sold out.

– ROH Death Before Dishonor on Friday, August 29th in Philadelphia has 790 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, August 30th has 824 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 3rd has 835 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, September 6th has 854 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 10th has 856 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, September 11th has 829 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 17th in London, Ontario has 1,760 tickets sold.

– AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20th in Toronto has 8,833 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 24th in Pittsburg has 1,508 tickets sold.

– AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th in St.Louis has 2,695 tickets sold.