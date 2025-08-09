Tony Khan Confirms Jay White Will Be Out Of Action For ‘A Long Time’

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on an episode of Robbie Fox’s podcast, My Mom’s Basement.

During the episode, he discussed several topics, including the fact that Jay White will be sidelined from in-ring action for some time and faces a lengthy recovery before returning to the ring.

Khan said, “Jay White is one of the best wrestlers in the world and got injured along the way. He is out, and unfortunately, is going to be out for a long time.”

White has not participated in any matches since early April due to a broken hand. In late July, reports indicated that he might be sidelined for the remainder of the year because he is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

