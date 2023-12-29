AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/27/2023

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 843,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.31 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.80% from this past week’s 782,000 viewers and up 19.23% from last week’s rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe defending the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Devil’s Masked Men.

