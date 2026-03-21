AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 3/18/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 730,000 viewers and achieved a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Notably, these figures do not include viewers from HBO Max.

This viewership is an increase of 17.93% from the previous week, which recorded 619,000 viewers, and a 44.44% rise from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest for the show since the February 4th episode, which had a 0.15 rating.

Additionally, the total audience was the largest since the June 18th, 2025 episode, which drew 736,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.105 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 616,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period last year, it had a rating of 0.169 and 615,000 viewers.

The episode featured a main event trios match with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry facing off against the Don Callis Family, which included AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, Trent Beretta, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero.

This match was followed by a segment featuring The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), Stokely, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage.