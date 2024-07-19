AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/17/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday night’s 250th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 795,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is up 15.05% from this past week’s 691,000 viewers and up 17.39% from last week’s rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland taking on The Elite’s AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Champion vs. Champion Match.
