AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 9/10/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 584,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the key 18—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 23.73% from last week’s 472,000 viewers and 9.09% from last week’s rating of 0.11 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) taking on AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Hounds Of Hell’s Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) and AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) in a $500K 10-Man Tag Team Match.