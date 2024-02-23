AEW Dynasty Trademark Filed This Week

AEW Dynasty.

Could it be a new show name? Faction name?

Time will tell, but it will be used somewhere at some point!

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark “AEW Dynasty” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Featured below is the description of the filing:

Mark For: AEW: DYNASTY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

It is still unclear what the trademark is for, however we will keep you posted as details continue to surface.