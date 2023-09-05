AEW Executive Challenging For The NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Next Month

AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck is set to challenge for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title at an upcoming WrestlePro event, which he owns.

Buck vs. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3 has been announced for WrestlePro’s event on Sunday, October 22 at the Rahway Recreation Center in Rahway, NJ. Tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from $30 to $60.

QT Marshall, AEW’s Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination, will defend his AAA Latin American Title against Gringo Loco at the WrestlePro event.

On October 22, the annual On The Spot Title Shot Rumble will headline the WrestlePro afternoon show. As of this writing, no participants for the match have been announced, but there will be 30 entrants.

On August 27, EC3 began his first reign as NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion by defeating Tyrus in a Bullrope Match at Night Two of the NWA 75th Anniversary show, with Tyrus’ career on the line. Marshall won the vacant AAA Latin American Title on August 12 by defeating Dralistico, Texano Jr., and Pentagon Jr. in a Fatal 4 Way.