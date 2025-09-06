AEW Expected To Return To Hammerstein Ballroom For December Residency

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is expected to hold another residency at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this December.

The report also mentioned that the original residency at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2024 was considered financially successful for the company, despite the attendance being under 1,500.

Ticket prices were higher than usual, which resulted in larger gate receipts compared to other AEW events that had over 3,000 attendees.

Additionally, the report stated that AEW saved six figures on moving costs for each event.