AEW Faces Scheduling Challenges With Syuri And Sareee Appearances

AEW has been attempting to secure more appearances from Syuri and Sareee, but progress has stalled due to scheduling conflicts, as both wrestlers prioritize their commitments in Japan.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Syuri’s debut at All In raised internal expectations for her to become a semi-regular presence in the company by 2025. However, Stardom remains her top priority. Sapp also noted that, despite these challenges, AEW sources revealed that the relationship is positive and that conversations between the parties are ongoing, suggesting she could return in the future.

Sareee faces a similar situation, as her appearances in AEW and ROH have been irregular. This is not due to a lack of interest, but rather because of a busy schedule in Japan, which recently added a booking for the TJPW Grand Princess 2026. Behind the scenes, there is an impression that neither Syuri nor Sareee is done with AEW, and Sareee could potentially reappear in AEW or ROH in 2026.

Both wrestlers have impressive resumes that continue to generate interest.

Syuri combines a legitimate MMA background with significant accolades from Stardom, while Sareee boasts a championship pedigree, including an IWGP Women’s Title victory over Syuri. This combination of authenticity and international appeal aligns with AEW’s goal of promoting the joshi identity on Western television.

Despite their limited appearances, internal feedback highlights both wrestlers as valuable additions whenever their schedules allow.