AEW Files New Trademark For Names Of Four Factions

AEW submitted a trademark application on Friday, April 17, for the terms “Timeless Love Bombs,” “The Conglomeration,” “Divine Dominion,” and “Triangle of Madness,” as reported by Fightful.com.

This trademark is intended for merchandising purposes and entertainment services, specifically related to performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events and live performances.

The “Timeless Love Bombs” is a tag team duo made up of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Meanwhile, “The Triangle of Madness” features Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla.

“The Conglomeration” is a faction composed of AEW World Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong, along with Mark Briscoe, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hologram. On the other hand, “Divine Dominion” consists of AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions “Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Colossal” Lena Kross.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 025: Shirts; T-shirts.”

“IC 041: Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers.”