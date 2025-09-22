AEW Files Trademark For New Faction

AEW has moved quickly to secure the name of its newest faction. On the heels of their victory at AEW All Out in Toronto, the company has filed to trademark “The Demand”, the official name for the trio of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun).

The name was formally introduced during the group’s entrance at the pay-per-view by ring announcer Justin Roberts and reinforced on commentary. According to the filing, the trademark covers “entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events.”

The Demand made an immediate impact at All Out, defeating The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) in a landmark victory. Ricochet sealed the win by pinning MVP with his “Spirit Gun” finisher, handing the veteran group its first pinfall loss in AEW. While The Hurt Syndicate had been defeated previously at Forbidden Door, that loss came in a multi-team bout where neither Lashley nor Benjamin was involved in the decision.

The faction’s creation has been building over recent weeks. Ricochet, who had been feuding with The Don Callis Family, found himself repeatedly outnumbered in clashes with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The Gates of Agony, meanwhile, had recently split from long-time manager Swerve Strickland. Their alignment with Ricochet marked a fresh direction for both sides, officially solidified with their faction debut under the new name.