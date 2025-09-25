AEW Files Trademark For New Match Concept

AEW may be preparing to debut a brand-new match type — and it could have a culinary twist. The company recently filed two trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for the phrases “Bacon Brawl” and “AEW Bacon Brawl,” signaling potential plans for a new branded event or match concept.

The filings cover a wide range of goods and services, including prepared meals consisting of meat, fish, or poultry, as well as housewares like cookware, plates, mugs, and barbecue utensils. They also extend to a full line of apparel such as shirts, sweatshirts, hats, footwear, and even undergarments — a clear sign that AEW intends to market the “Bacon Brawl” name heavily through merchandise.

The timing of the trademark applications has fueled fan speculation that “Bacon Brawl” could debut during the WrestleDream 2025 festivities. The upcoming AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream pre-show on October 18 shares a similarly themed name, suggesting that “Bacon Brawl” could either be a new gimmick match featured on the pre-show or part of the overall tailgate event branding.

AEW is known for its creativity in introducing unique match concepts, including the Stadium Stampede, Blood & Guts, and Anarchy in the Arena matches. The potential addition of a “Bacon Brawl” would continue that tradition — possibly blending entertainment with a fun, fan-friendly theme that aligns with the pre-show’s party atmosphere.

This year’s WrestleDream event, which honors NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, will air live on October 18, preceded by a countdown special on October 15. While no official matches have been announced for the card yet, anticipation is already building — especially following last year’s show, which featured Bryan Danielson’s final full-time match and a world title change.

Whether “Bacon Brawl” ends up being a new match stipulation, a recurring event theme, or a merchandise-driven promotion, fans won’t have to wait long to find out.