Sting Says His Appearance At The Big Event EXS May Be His Last In New York

New York’s “Biggest Autograph Expo” is back this weekend, as The Big Event EXS (Entertainment & Sports Expo) returns to Long Island on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, NY.

The stacked lineup features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling and sports entertainment history — headlined by Sting, Goldberg, The Great Muta, AJ Mendez, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), and Paul Wight (aka Big Show).

The event’s official Instagram described Sting as “the face-painted icon, the man with the bat, the hero of the ring” and highlighted that he is “the only man to hold world titles in NWA, WCW & TNA.” Sting himself noted the personal significance of the appearance, writing:

“Probably the last time I’ll be in NY all wrestling geared up and out.”

Official Photo Op Schedule:

11:00 AM – AJ Mendez

12:00 PM – Carmella

12:15 PM – Jake “The Snake” Roberts

12:30 PM – Nic Nemeth

12:45 PM – Great Muta

1:00 PM – Muta & Sting

1:30 PM – Sting

2:00 PM – Goldberg

2:30 PM – Kross & Scarlett

2:45 PM – Big Show

3:00 PM – Priscilla Kelly

3:15 PM – Shotzi

In addition to the headliners, dozens of stars from across WWE, AEW, TNA, ROH, NJPW, and the independent scene will appear — including Rob Van Dam, Roderick Strong, Heath Slater, Su Yung, Maki Itoh, Tiffany Nieves, The Hex, The Righteous, and Tatanka.

Other confirmed guests include:

AJ Mendez, Alundra Blayze, Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly), Billy Gunn, Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin), Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Kross & Scarlett, Shayna Baszler, Layla El, Charly Arnolt, Su Yung, Taz, The Great Muta, Goldberg, Paul Wight, Nic Nemeth, Raven, RVD, Wheeler Yuta, and many more.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (VIP & Fast Pass entry at 9:30 AM)

Location: Suffolk Credit Union Arena, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood, NY

Tickets: Starting at $30, available via official outlets

Following the expo, fans can attend a special wrestling show co-promoted by House of Glory and Big Event EXS, with check-in beginning at 7:00 PM.