AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Will Reportedly Take Place At Arthur Ashe Stadium

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York later this year, and they will be holding a PPV rather than a television special.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reported that AEW will hold their 2024 Forbidden Door PPV at Arthur Ashe Stadium this June. There is no word yet on when exactly the show will take place.

It has not been mentioned yet if AEW will hold a Grand Slam television special this year, but updates will be provided once it has been made available.

The first-ever Forbidden Door PPV Event took place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, while last year’s show took place from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.