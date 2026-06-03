AEW Launches New Merchandise Collection To Support Rebel

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Rebel has been diagnosed with terminal ALS. She shared this unfortunate news on May 1st, which resulted in an outpouring of support from the wrestling community.

Since that announcement, All Elite Wrestling has continued to publicly support Rebel. Her situation has been referenced on AEW programming, and president Tony Khan addressed her during the post-show media scrum following Double or Nothing. AEW has also launched a new line of merchandise to support Rebel in light of her ALS diagnosis, with proceeds benefiting others affected by the same condition.

The promotion announced the release of its “Rebel Heart” collection on ShopAEW, with all proceeds from the merchandise earmarked for organizations that support those affected by ALS. According to AEW, the collection currently includes a T-shirt and a bracelet, and 100 percent of the profits will be donated to the ALS Association and Team Gleason.

AEW wrote, “Join us in supporting a cause close to our hearts: #RebelHeart tee and bracelet – both available now on @ShopAEW in honor of @RebelTanea and #LouGehrigDay. 100% of profits go to @iamalsorg and @TeamGleason, benefiting those affected by ALS. @AEWTogether❤️”

The newly released merchandise line is being promoted in conjunction with Lou Gehrig Day, an annual observance that raises awareness for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and honors those affected by the disease. AEW announced that the collection is now available on ShopAEW. Fans who wish to contribute to the cause can do so by purchasing items from this merchandise line, with proceeds directed toward the ALS Association and Team Gleason.