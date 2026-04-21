AEW Merchandise Design Team Laid Off Amid Potential Partnership Change

A report circulating online suggests that All Elite Wrestling’s merchandise design team may have been laid off amid a potential shift in business operations.

According to a Reddit post from user KatoMacabre, several designers who worked on AEW merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees — including Jacob C. Paul, Erik Veszelka, and Mel Coleman — were released. The post claims the move could be connected to a possible end of the working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Tees.

The group reportedly handled the majority of designs for ShopAEW releases, making them a key part of the company’s merchandising output in recent years.

While the information remains unconfirmed at an official level, Coleman appeared to acknowledge her departure in a post on social media.

“Logging off for a little while, not goodbye just see you soon. 💜 Love you guys 💜 love AEW and everyone in it.”

The original post praised the designers’ work and expressed shock at the sudden nature of the reported layoffs, while also noting the possibility that AEW could bring some of the talent in-house in the future.

As of now, All Elite Wrestling has not issued a public statement regarding the situation or confirmed any changes to its merchandising partnerships.

If accurate, the move would represent a significant shift in how AEW handles its merchandise production and branding going forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates as more information becomes available.