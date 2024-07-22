AEW Music Producer Reacts To Criticism Of Collision’s Theme Song Being Changed

The opening video music for AEW Collision, which had previously used Elton John’s Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, was replaced with new music which debuted this weekend. The theme change drew some criticism on social media.

AEW music producer Mikey Rukus addressed negative feedback with the following message via Twitter/X:

“Hey guys. Its ok. I knew it would be universally hated. Theres no such thing as an upgrade from Elton. Change is inevitable. We tried something different with the college/gogo cadence. I knew many would t get it. Again, it’s ok. I’m happy with it, my team is happy with it. It’s not changing.”