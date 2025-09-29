AEW, Official League Announce Cross Sports Apparel Deal With USL Club

AEW and Official League are entering into a partnership to launch the first-ever cross sports apparel collaboration with United Soccer League (USL) clubs.

An official press release was released on Monday to make the announcement, which includes the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, El Paso Locomotive and Orange County SC.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

AEW AND OFFICIAL LEAGUE LAUNCH FIRST-EVER CROSS SPORTS APPAREL COLLABORATION WITH USL CLUBS

Pittsburgh Riverhounds, El Paso Locomotive, and Orange County SC Highlight inaugural teams

Los Angeles, CA – September 29, 2025 – Official League has created the first-ever crossover between pro wrestling and American soccer apparel with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and three United Soccer League (USL) clubs: the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, El Paso Locomotive, and Orange County SC.

Each collection pairs an AEW wrestler with a USL team to combine their energy and talent in the ring or on the field. Official League has designed a limited-edition collection for each collaboration that shows an authentic crossover for all fans. Every piece is limited-edition and designed to capture the personality of both the wrestler and the club, making it a must-have for all fans.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be working with All Elite Wrestling, their incredible superstars, and these great soccer clubs for this collaboration,” said Dawson Wright, Director of Marketing with Official League. “The response has been wonderful from the great fans of AEW and the clubs. Continuing to combine different avenues of sport and pop culture in unforgettable collaborations is what we love to do.”

Highlights Of This Collaboration Include:

● Orange County SC x Orange Cassidy – Designed and illustrated by Orange Cassidy himself, this bold collection features a hoodie, tee, jersey, and two hats. Each item is a perfect blend of Orange Cassidy’s laid-back personality and OCSC’s fierce competitiveness.

● Pittsburgh Riverhounds x Claudio Castagnoli – This unique collaboration includes a hat, hoodie, jersey, tee, and a scarf that ties together the club’s crest and the wrestler’s intensity. A perfect collection for Riverhounds and Claudio Castagnoli fans to show off their electric energy.

● El Paso Locomotive x Bandido – A classic and vibrant set to match Bandido’s and Locomotive’s spirit, the collection includes two colored hats, a hoodie, a jersey, and a tee designed perfectly for both gamedays and AEW shows.

All three of the collections go on sale September 29 on the AEW online shop at https://www.shopaew.com/

About Official League

Official League is a premier destination for high-quality merchandise, offering a range of premium products that celebrate sports, culture, and lifestyle. With a focus on craftsmanship and innovation, Official League delivers unique collections that resonate with fans worldwide. The Local Legends series is an original initiative from Official League that honors the hometown roots of iconic musicians and the deep cultural connection between music and Minor League Baseball. For more information, visit officialleague.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn at [@OfficialLeague].

About AEW

Founded in 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a professional wrestling promotion delivering a fresh, authentic product to fans worldwide. With a roster of world-class talent and a reputation for groundbreaking events, AEW has quickly become one of the most dynamic brands in professional sports entertainment.

About El Paso Locomotive

Since joining the USL Championship in 2019, El Paso Locomotive FC has become a cornerstone of professional soccer in the Southwest. Known for its passionate fan base, vibrant matchday atmosphere, and competitive spirit, the club plays at Southwest University Park in the heart of downtown El Paso. With deep ties to the community, Locomotive FC represents the unique culture and energy of the Borderplex region both on and off the pitch.

About Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Established in 1999, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is Pennsylvania’s oldest professional soccer team and one of the longest-operating pro soccer teams in the United States. The team plays its home games at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 2013 as a team-owned, soccer-specific stadium in Pittsburgh’s South Shore neighborhood. The team is an original member of the USL Championship, which began play in 2011 and has grown to become one of the world’s largest second-division pro soccer leagues.

About Orange County Soccer Club

Orange County SC, based in Irvine, California, is a leading club in the USL Championship with a mission to grow the game of soccer in Southern California. The club has a strong commitment to player development, community engagement, and championship-level competition. OCSC made history in 2021 by capturing the USL Championship title, and continues to inspire fans with its innovative approach to both the sport and fan experience at Championship Soccer Stadium.