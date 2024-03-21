AEW Producer Chris Hero Addresses The State Of Tag Team Wrestling

AEW backstage producer Chris Hero recently appeared on an episode of the What Happened When podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the state of tag team wrestling.

Hero said, “I work with a lot of young tag teams, and I just tell them you need minutes, you need time to feel it. You have to know where the center of the ring is, where your opponent is, where your partner is, you just have to know this stuff at all times so your body language conveys it and you don’t get caught in your head, thinking of a spot, and then you suplex your guy right to his partner. It happens all the time, and not because they want it to. They just need to put more energy into…a tag team match, I still think it’s an attraction.”

On how FTR gets tag team wrestling:

“I think there’s stuff you can see in tag matches that you can’t see in any other match. I just think it breaks out into two singles matches or it looks like a scramble match, where everybody’s in and out of the ring. But you watch an FTR match, and those guys, they get it. You know their match comes on, you know it’s gonna be different than everybody else’s.”

