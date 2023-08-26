AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Results – August 25, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s special Fyter Fest edition of the weekly AEW on TNT Friday night show, which is also the ALL IN 2023 “go-home” installment of the show, is Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo for the AEW International Championship, QT Marshall vs. Gravity for the AAA Latin American Championship, Luchasaurus will be in action and Jim Ross will sit down with QT Marshall.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest results from Friday, August 25, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/25/2023)

AEW Pays Tribute To Bray Wyatt

An “In Memory of: Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) graphic airs and then the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video plays. We then shoot inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Aaron Solo

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme. Out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one for the latest defense of his AEW International Championship. He heads to the ring and settles inside for his 30th defense of the title.

His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition. On that note, out comes Aaron Solo of the QTV gang accompanied by the extra annoying Harley Cameron.