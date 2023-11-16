AEW Rampage Matches Announced For Friday’s Live Episode

Matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced two segments and a match for this week’s AEW Rampage.

AEW Rampage, airing live this week at 10/9c on Friday after a special Friday night edition of AEW Collision, will feature Renee Paquette sitting down with MJF and Jay White ahead of their AEW Championship showdown at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Additionally, “Timeless” Toni Storm will go one-on-one against Emi Sakura in women’s singles action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage at 10/9c.