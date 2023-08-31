AEW Rampage Matches Announced For This Week

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

On the post-ALL IN episode of Dynamite, three big matches were made official for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for Friday night’s show.

AEW RAMPAGE (9/1/2023)

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay* Bryan Keith vs. Hangman Page* Battle Royal to determine ROH Tag-Team title challengers for ALL OUT

