AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means ….
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9c.
Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Renee Paquette check in with a special look at the show.
Check out the official AEW Rampage pre-show for tonight’s event in via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.
I don’t like working with @theDaddyMagic. This took 4 takes bc i was crying laughing at his dumbass. Watch Rampage tonight. Thanks. https://t.co/BC4pN8dmSB
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 15, 2023