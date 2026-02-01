Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/4/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Pearl Theater in the Palms, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a singles match, “Hangman” Adam Page will go up against Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family.

Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion MJF, who will face Brody King in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match.

Additionally, Ricochet, representing The Demand as the AEW National Champion, will defend his title against Jack Perry, also known as “Jungle Boy” from Jurassic Express.

Lastly, Andrade El Idolo, also part of the Don Callis Family, will compete against Kenny Omega, known as “The Best Bout Machine,” in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.