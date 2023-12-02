AEW Rampage Results – December 1, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay, Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo Del Vikingo, we will hear from Ric Flair & Sting, The Don Callis Family will be in action, plus, Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta team up to take on Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & The Dark Order.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, December 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/1/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & The Dark Order

We head to the ring where we see the team of Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta on one side of the ring. On the other are their opponents, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & The Dark Order.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the baby face foursome dominate the offense in the early goings. They clear the ring after a big eight-person brawl and then give the people what they want — a Best Friends hug.

Now the theme for Wheeler Yuta hits and out comes the ROH Pure Champion. He makes his way over and joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one as Alex Reynolds takes over on HOOK in the ring as the fans boo. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see Cassidy get the hot tag and help shift the offensive momentum back into his team’s favor after hitting his wimpy kicks spot on The Dark Order duo of Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds.

Danhausen and Matt Menard end up in the ring together. Danhausen mocks Menard and pulls out Jake Hager’s trademark purple bucket hat, which enrages the former Bellator MMA star. He tries hitting the ring but this leads to HOOK sinking in his Red Rum on Parker while Danhausen pins Menard for the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta

Anna Jay Doesn’t Want To Hear From Angelo Parker

We shoot to Renee Paquette backstage, who is standing by with Saraya, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay. Saraya sings Anna’s praises but yells at Soho for being on “time out.” Up walks Angelo Parker to flirt with Anna as always, but Anna isn’t having it. She walks off instead.

Tony Schiavone In The Ring With Sting & Ric Flair

Back inside the Target Center, we see Tony Schiavone standing in the center of the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, “The Icon” Sting. Out he comes and he joins Schiavone in the ring. His music dies down and then he introduces the one and only “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Flair’s theme hits, the fans do their loud WOOO’s! and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend to join “The Icon” in the ring for this in-ring interview segment with Schiavone. Sting talks about all the great moments and memories he’s had in Minneapolis and then Flair takes over and talks about the fun he’s had over the years.

“The Nature Boy” mentions Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat and Sting as three names that will always be special to him. Flair mentions how Sting hasn’t changed since he’s met him and how rare that is.

There is a clear-cut edit right there after that and then Schiavone plugs AEW Revolution 2024 and Sting’s theme hits to end what looked to be a pretty heavily chopped up segment. We head to another break after this.

The Don Callis Family vs. Three Local Enhancement Talents

When we return from the break, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Kris Statlander, Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida. She mentions how all of them have lost their titles and other identities recently. They all start blaming each other and then Shida speaks up and says they should take their frustrations out on their opponents tonight.

Now we return inside the arena where The Don Callis Family theme hits and out comes Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. They settle in the ring where their opposition is already waiting for them. Hobbs kicks things off for his team. He dominates all three unknown opponents and within seconds this one is over.

After the match, Don Callis gets on the mic and says The Don Callis Family will continue to dominate until there is nowhere else left for The Golden Jets duo of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho to hide.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue

We head backstage where Prince Nana is with “The Machine” Brian Cage. He talks about The Mogul Embassy needing to hire some help for tonight. We see The Workhorsemen. He tells them they’re teaming with Cage in tonight’s main event. He says they have a chance to impress Swerve Strickland and maybe join the group.

Back inside the Target Center, Anna Jay’s theme hits and out she comes. She stops and Saraya’s entrance tune hits. Out she comes with Ruby Soho. The three make their way down to the ring together for our next match of the evening, which will be women’s Trios action.

Out comes the team of former TBS Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue. We see these three aren’t getting along any better than their opposition, as they force tag each other over-and-over again in the early going. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Anna Jay accidentally hit Soho, which sets her up for Skye Blue to connect with her Code Blue finisher for the win for her team. Saraya yanks Ruby Soho to the back by her hair as the issues within The Outcasts continue after the match.

Winners: Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue

Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo Del Vikingo

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break after the women’s Trios bout, we hear Excalibur announce “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Championship as a new bout for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite debut show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

From there, we head back inside the Target Center where out comes “The Machine” Brian Cage and The Workhorsemen duo of Anthony Henry and JD Drake accompanied by Prince Nana for our final match of the evening. They settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

After that, their opponents music hits and out comes the three-man team of Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo. The three fan-favorites make their way to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes and settle inside as their music fades off and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see some crazy high spots straight out of the gate, but then The Workhorsemen duo of Henry and Drake help shift the offensive momentum in their teams favor, continuing to prove their potential value for The Mogul Embassy. As the action continues with Cage dominating the offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle in from our final commercial break of the evening, we see The Workhorsemen accidentally hit Cage. Cage takes out his own teammate and then per Prince Nana’s instructions, walks off and leaves The Workhorsemen high-and-dry. They are now easy pickens for their opposition, as Cage and Nana walk to the back and they get easily beat. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo Del Vikingo