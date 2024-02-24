AEW Rampage Results – February 23, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage, which returns to its’ normal time slot of 10/9c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mariah May vs. Anna Jay, Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager, The Young Bucks will be in action, Sammy Guevara will speak, and we will also see Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 23, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/23/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video airs to get this week’s episode of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. where pyro explodes as Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Tony Schiavone join in on commentary alongside Excalibur as we head to the ring for our opening contest. All nine men in this three-way Trios bout are already in the ring. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Matt Sydal and Action Andretti.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see “The Bounty Hunter” and Isiah Kassidy tag in as the legal men. Kassidy works over Keith and then tags in Marq Quen, who picks up where he left off, taking it to “The Bounty Hunter” as the fans cheer him on. Keith tags in Penta El Zero Miedo.

Penta and Quen go face-to-face. They trade taunts and chants and then do a big dramatic back-and-forth comedy spot before getting back into the action. Penta pushes Quen. Dante Martin blind-tags himself in. All nine men hit the ring at once and everyone brawls all over the place.