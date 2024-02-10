AEW Rampage Results – February 9, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Best Friends, The Young Bucks will be in action, Mistico goes one-on-one against Matt Sydal and Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale take on Saraya & Ruby Soho.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, February 9, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/9/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme plays to get us started. We then shoot inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona where Excalibur and company welcome us to this week’s show.

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Best Friends

Already in the ring are the competitors in our first match of the evening, which sees The Undisputed Kingdom trio of Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on one side of the ring, and The Best Friends threesome of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero on the other.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see The Best Friends start off strong, but it isn’t long before the heel group led by Adam Cole takes over. Matt Menard talks on commentary about how despicable The Undisputed Kingdom are after their recent attack of Chuck Taylor.

Back in the ring, we see Cassidy worked up enough to throw his sunglasses, something he has never done before according to the commentators. Cassidy amps up on offense and helps his team take back control of things. He walks over and gets in Strong’s face as Strong stands on the apron outside the ring ropes.

We head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our exciting opening Trios contest here on Rampage. When we return, we see Bennett and Taven work their way to a pin fall victory, while Roderick Strong also beats down Cassidy. After the match, Wardlow helps The Undisputed Kingdom add insult to injury. Roderick Strong gets in some cheap shots.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

The Young Bucks vs. Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit

We shoot to a video package looking back at the 30-minute time-limit draw between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page from this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite leading to a triple-threat match with the two both challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2024.

After the package wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return from the break, a brand new theme song and entrance video for The Young Bucks hits. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces the duo as “Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, The Young Bucks,” and out they come in the white suits covered in blood from Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Already in the ring are their opponents, Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit. They are introduced and the commentators inform us they are local competitors from the Phoenix-area. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. They start off attacking the local duo and then we see Nicholas keep his beret / hat on while he handles the early action.

They hit a double-team spot on one of the local guys and then take turns torturing him with one-sided, ruthless offense. At one point, despite being in an extremely comfortable offensive lead, they hit a blatant low-blow behind the referee’s back. They finish things off with their EVP Trigger (the BTE Trigger re-named) for the easy win.

Once the match wraps up, The Young Bucks get on the mic and talk about how they are tired of the disrespect. They mention hearing that Sting and Darby Allin aren’t feeling very well after winning the tag titles on Dynamite. They wish them well, in sarcastic fashion, and then mention they will be in action next Wednesday. Excalibur informs us it will be against Top Flight.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Matt Sydal vs. Mistico

Now it’s time to return to the ring for our third match of the evening, where we will see the latest in a long line of recent AEW vs. CMLL matches. Matt Sydal is in the ring when the theme for his opponent hits and out comes CMLL star Mistico.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with what should be an excellent, fast-paced one-on-one contest here on Rampage. Early on, Sydal holds his own, and even shows off his own high-flying skills against the highly-regarded luchadore.

As Mistico starts to take over, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. After some more back-and-forth action, Mistico hits a wicked Spanish Fly and goes for the cover. He gets the three-count and the victory. Mistico’s pal Star Jr. gets in Matt Menard’s face and taunts him after the match.

Winner: Mistico

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho

It’s main event time!

Before our final match of the evening, we see “The Machine” Brian Cage with Prince Nana backstage standing with Renee Paquette. She asks if Cage has something to get off his chest. He says he does and sends a message to FTW Champion HOOK.

He tells him he’s suspicious in his absence right now. He challenges anyone that wants some to a match on AEW Collision. We head to another break on that note, with our main event of the evening waiting for us on the other side.

When we return, the theme for Willow Nightingale hits and out she comes accompanied by Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, who seems in a surprisingly good mood this time coming out with the duo. He settles in on special guest commentary for this one as they settle in the ring.

The theme for The Outcasts hits and out comes Saraya, with Ruby Soho and Harley Cameron walking behind her. Soho keeps sneaking a look at a note she has folded up in her pocket, trying not to get caught, as they settle in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Excalibur runs down the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Collision as the early action in our main event gets underway. We see Kris Statlander start things off strong for her team, however when Willow tags in, after some heel antics from The Outcasts trio, we see them pull ahead.

They keep Willow isolated in the ring for what seems like forever as they take turns tagging in and out to keep a fresh person on her at all times. When it seems like she’s going to finally fight back into competitive form, we see Harley get involved for a distraction, which allows Saraya to sweep Willow’s legs out from her on the apron.

Shortly after this we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues with The Outcasts still in a comfortable offensive lead. When we return, we see Willow still stranded in the ring trying to make it to her corner. She eventually does, and it is Statlander who helps shift the momentum back in her team’s favor.

Saraya catches Statlander with a big running knee off a distraction to slow her down. Statlander fights back into the lead and hits a big Blue Thunder Bomb. Saraya kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt and hits a jaw-breaker. Kris tags in Willow. Saraya leaps to make the tag to Soho, but Soho pulls her hand away and hops off the apron.

Soho goes to walk away. She stops and thinks about what she’s doing for a moment and then turns to keep walking. Harley runs over and gets in front of her, yelling and asking what she’s doing. Ruby ends up blasting her with a big shot that drops her on the floor. Fans chant “Ruby! Ruby!”

Back in the ring, Willow finishes off Saraya for the win. Stokely Hathaway re-joins them in the ring to celebrate their win. He even shakes hands with Willow, who pulls him in for a big hug, scooping him off his feet and twirling him around. Skye Blue comes out of nowhere and stares her former friends down from the ring entrance aisle.

The lights in the building go out. When they come back on, TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart is standing next to her. They stare down Kris and Willow in the ring as the fans react. The lights go off again and when they come back on, Julia and Skye are nowhere to be seen. Willow’s theme hits again. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale