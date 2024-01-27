AEW Rampage Results – January 26, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour Friday night program, AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is “Freshly Squeezed” AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Match with Komander vs. Kip Sabian vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo battling and the winner challenging Cassidy for the title on tomorrow night’s Collision.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty, Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita, as well as Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho.

Friday, January 26, 2024

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/26/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and we shoot inside the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. as we settle into the ring for our first match of the evening.

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

We see Shane Taylor Promotions’ own Lee Moriarty in the ring and then “Wild Thing” plays and out comes Jon Moxley with his custom entrance through the crowd. He settles in the ring and we’re officially off-and-running as the bell sounds.

Mox takes it to Moriarty early on. Moriarty ends up going out to the floor at ringside to re-group alongside Shane Taylor. Mox comes out after him and throws Moriarty back into the ring before knocking Shane Taylor’s hat off. Back in the ring, Moriarty gets Mox in his submission finisher.

Jon ends up making it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Moriarty gets up and pie-faces Mox, mushing him in the grill. Mox slaps him. They go nose-to-nose and push back-and-forth and then Mox takes over again. He hits the ten-punch spot on Lee in the corner and then bites at his face.

A distraction and some cheap heel tactics leads to Moriarty taking over. He knocks Mox out to the floor and taunts the fans in Savannah as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Moriarty focusing on the hurt arm of Mox. The two trade shots on the ring apron where Mox looks for a pile driver. Moriarty avoids it and slams Mox down on his arm on the hard part of the ring apron.

Moments later, Mox gets the win. After the bout, Mox tries to show respect to Moriarty, but gets attacked by Shane Taylor and Moriarty in two-on-one fashion for his efforts. After this, we shoot to Anna Jay and Angelo Parker backstage. Anna slaps Angelo for asking if she had anything to do with Harley kissing him.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels

Now it’s time for our second match of the evening. After Konosuke Takeshita settles in the ring, The Don Callis Family settles at ringside while Callis himself hops on special guest commentary for this one. Already in the ring is Takeshita’s opponent, Christopher Daniels.

The bell sounds and off we go. Daniels backs Takeshita into the corner and delivers right hands. Danielson follows with chops and a kick to the face, but Takeshita comes back with a right hand to take Daniels down. Takeshita delivers the Takeshita-line and follows with a forearm strike in the corner.

Takeshita connects with a back senton and puts Daniels up top. Daniels clubs Takeshita in the back and follows with a few headbutts to send him down. Daniels slams Takeshita to the mat and follows with a suplex. Daniels delivers a back heel trip and kicks Takeshita in the midsection.

Daniels goes for Angel’s Wings, but Takeshita counters out and slams Daniels down. Takeshita follows with a suplex and delivers the running knee strike for the pin fall.

After the match, Callis says Chris Jericho took 33 years from him that he can never get back. Callis says they have taken Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara from him, but he keeps coming back. Callis says they challenge Jericho to face Takeshita on Dynamite in two weeks, and says they will take everything else from Jericho.

Fletcher interrupts and says Takeshita and Hobbs have already had their shot at Jericho. Fletcher says he deserves a shot at Jericho, and Callis says he is right. Callis says Jericho has Takeshita in two weeks, but he can have Fletcher next week.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Top Flight, Private Party To Run It Back

Backstage we shoot to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Action Andretti, Top Flight and Private Party. Renee says they will have a tag team rematch next week after Private Party’s questionable win. Private Party says they won, so it doesn’t matter, and Top Flight says it looks like Private Party need the ropes all the time.

Andretti says he will be out there to make sure they don’t cheat again, and then they all get face-to-face before Private Party leave. That wraps up the brief backstage segment with these teams to promote their upcoming rematch.

Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

We head back inside the arena where Ruby Soho comes out accompanied by Saraya and Harley Cameron. She pie-faces Harley as they all walk to the ring, not wanting anything to do with her after catching her kissing Angelo Parker.

The theme for her opponent hits and out comes Anna Jay. She is attacked early on to get this one started. Soho throws Jay out of the ring and delivers an elbow strike on the outside. Soho delivers a chop and slams Jay into the ring steps. Soho slams Jay into the barricade and rolls her into the ring.

On that note, finally the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Jay comes back with a kick to Soho. Jay slams Soho into the corner and follows with a chop. Jay kicks Soho in the face and follows with an elbow strike. Jay delivers a neck-breaker over the middle rope, but Cameron grabs her ankle.

Saraya trips Jay on the apron, and Soho stomps on her as the show heads to a commercial. When we return, after more shenanigans at ringside with The Outcasts trio, we see Anna Jay manage to pull off the victory.

Winner: Anna Jay

Eddie Kingston Wants Willie Mack On Collision

Backstage, we see Eddie Kingston standing by with Renee Paquette. She asks him about recent comments made by Bryan Danielson about not respecting him. He says that’s fine because he doesn’t respect him either. He goes on to challenge Willie Mack for Saturday’s Collision. We head to another commercial break.

Freshly Squeezed Four-Way Title Eliminator

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher

It’s main event time!

After we get some updates to the lineup for AEW Collision, we return inside the arena where the four men in our “Freshly Squeezed Four-Way” title eliminator bout to determine who will challenge Orange Cassidy for the International title on Collision make their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our high stakes main event of the evening. Sabian and Butcher beat Komander and Vikingo into the corners and then take them to the outside. Butcher beats down Vikingo on one side, and Sabian does the same to Komander on the other.

Butcher and Sabian get back into the ring and pose together, and then Sabian gets a quick roll-up for a two count. Butcher goes for a few quick shots on Sabian, but Sabian dodges him and sends him to the floor. Vikingo and Komander come back and drop Sabian and Butcher with dives on the outside. Vikingo takes Komander down with a hurricanrana, but Komander comes back with one of his own.

They stand at a stalemate as Butcher comes back in with a double clothesline. Butcher delivers right hands to Vikingo, and then locks Komander in a Texas Cloverleaf. Vikingo kicks Butcher in the face, and then Sabian comes off the ropes to take Vikingo down. Sabian works over Vikingo in the corners. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see El Hijo del Vikingo hit some incredible high spots, as does Komander, but ultimately it is the latter who manages to score the victory and get his hand raised. With the win, Komander moves on to challenge Orange Cassidy for the International title on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW International title: Komander