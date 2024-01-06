AEW Rampage Results – January 5, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour Friday night program, AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Hardys & Mark Briscoe vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay, Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale will be in action and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 5, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/5/2024)

And we’re officially off-and-running with this week’s show, as the “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and opening video plays to get the show started.

The Hardys & Mark Briscoe vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

We settle inside the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and company introduce us on commentary to the first AEW Rampage of 2024.

Already in the ring are the competitors for our opening contest, a Trios bout featuring Mark Briscoe and The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy taking on the three-man team of Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Early on we see Briscoe faring well, with Schiavone singing the praises of his Redneck Kung Fu skills. Briscoe gets Donkey Kong’d on the ring apron twice outside of the ring ropes and he’s down and out.

The Butcher takes over on Briscoe in the ring, nearly finishing him off multiple times before we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our entertaining opening contest continues here on the first Rampage of the year.

When we return, Jeff Hardy and Kip Sabian both tag in. Jeff begins hitting all his trademark spots and then he tags in Matt Hardy, who hits a big Side Effect and then leads fans in a loud “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” chant.

Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb and then Briscoe follows up with a Froggy Bow off the top-rope for the pin fall victory to end an entertaining Trios opener to kick off tonight’s show with a bang.

Winners: The Hardys & Mark Briscoe

Renee Paquette Interviews Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho

We head to Renee Paquette backstage for an interview with Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. They talk about their title shot against Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Guevara talks about his showdown with Ricky Starks for next week’s Dynamite and Jericho vows to take out Big Bill if he tries to get involved. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Renee Paquette Interviews Former J.A.S. Crew & Harley Cameron

When we return, we see Renee Paquette backstage with the former J.A.S. gang when Harley Cameron walks up.

She flirts with Angelo Parker and whispers what she would do in his ear. “You would actually do that?” Menard tells Parker she seemed like a nice girl, but Parker says he doesn’t like whispering.

Kennedi Hardcastle & Notorious Mimi vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Now we return back in the Prudential Center where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for our next match when he is cut off by Stokely Hathaway. He takes over the duties.

Stokely introduces the first team, already in the ring, who he jokes he doesn’t know because they don’t work here. Thankfully AEW put their names on the screen, so we can tell you it is Kennedi Hardcastle & Notorious Mimi.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Stokely gives a big giant intro for Kris, who slaps him in the head. He then gives a brief, non-intro for Willow. The bell sounds and off we go.

Kicking things off for their respective teams in this one is Statlander and Mimi. We see Statlander and Willow utilize frequent tags and within minutes they finish off the two nobodies for an easy win. Stokely Hathaway kisses Statlander’s butt and insults Willow some more afterwards.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Renee Paquette Talks To The Hardys & Private Party

Renee Paquette is backstage with The Hardys. Matt and Jeff Hardy talk about getting a big win on Rampage and needing to be booked on Dynamite so they can boost those ratings as well.

As they continue talking, up comes Private Party. They all have some fun together but then The Hardys bring up Private Party calling them out on Wednesday. They tell them they’ll be seeing them real soon.

Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida

Back inside the arena, Anna Jay’s theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. Hikaru Shida’s entrance tune plays next and out she comes.

The bell sounds and off we go. The commentators talk about Anna having 50-plus wins under her belt, but mention Shida holds the record in the women’s division with over 70, and she is 10-1 in her last 11 in-ring appearances in AEW.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Jay settle into the offensive lead. The action spills out to the floor, where Jay continues beating down the former three-time AEW Women’s World Champion, focusing her attack on the ribs and hip of Shida.

Back in the ring, she goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out at the count of two. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Jay gets a Queenslayer on but Shida escapes and finishes Jay off for the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Can’t Get On Same Page

We shoot backstage to Sonjay Dutt telling Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal they need to get back on the same page. He says he got them a tag-team match, but before it is revealed what it is, Jarrett and Lethal start getting into a big argument. We head to another commercial break.

ROH Pure Championship

Wheeler Yuta (C) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, Adam Copeland is announced for the first AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024 this Saturday night. We then return inside the arena for our final match of the evening.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts announces the special rules for this ROH Pure Championship contest. The theme for El Hijo del Vikingo hits and out comes the AAA Mega Champion for this high stakes title tilt in the first Rampage main event of the year.

He settles in the ring, his music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits. We see Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club make his way down for his latest ROH Pure Championship defense. The bell sounds and off we go.

Yuta dominates the offense early on, keeping him grounded and taking away his trademark high-flying style in the early goings. Del Vikingo uses one of his three allowed rope breaks very early into the bout. We head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in, we see Jimmy Jacobs, Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels are shown at ringside as the three judges for this one, should it go past the 20 minute time limit allotted for ROH Pure Championship matches. Del Vikingo fights into the offensive lead after using his second rope break.

Del Vikingo starts hitting some of his trademark high spots and taking over, but Yuta grounds him once again and slaps on a double wrist lock, forcing him to use his final rope break. Now Yuta looks to try and get a submission again, as Del Vikingo can’t use the ropes to break it up.

Yuta ends up getting a double wrist lock again. Del Vikingo grabs the ropes, but the ref isn’t breaking it up because he used his three rope breaks. He taps out. Yuta retains the title in the first Rampage main event of 2024. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta