AEW Rampage Results – September 8, 2023

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program are two Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals bouts and more.

AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 8, 2023.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/8/2023)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN.

Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

Jay Lethal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Fireworks explode and Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show. We head right to the ring for our opening contest.

In Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament action, we have Jay Lethal and Penta El Zero Miedo kicking things off tonight. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Penta dominating the action early on. Satnam Singh ends up catching him on the floor and slamming him into the ring post. Karen Jarrett then ties his mask to the bottom ropes so he’s stuck. The ref catches this.

As the referee ejects Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett from ringside, we see Lethal continuing to work over Penta as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Lethal dominating the action and taking it to Penta as the fans try and rally behind one-half of The Lucha Bros. Penta hits a sling blade and knocks Lethal out to the floor where he connects with a big diving splash.

Lethal takes over again on offense after the match returns in the ring. Each time he knocks him down he starts to untie the mask of Penta more and more. He goes for a figure four leg lock but Penta fights back. Lethal ends up yanking Penta’s mask completely off.

With Penta’s mask off, the ref tends to him. With the ref distracted, Lethal goes for Jarrett’s guitar at ringside. Alex Abrahantes grabs it to stop him. Penta gets his mask back on and hits Lethal with a big move and then snaps the arm of Lethal before hitting a Fear Factor for the win. With the win, Penta advances in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the tournament: Penta El Zero Miedo

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara To Fight It Out At Grand Slam

We shoot to the commentators and they talk us through footage of Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho’s shoving match on Dynamite. Jericho reacts to it but is interrupted by Sammy Guevara’s theme.

Out comes “The Spanish God” and as he does, Jericho leaves his position at the commentary desk. The fans immediately chant “Hug it out!” Guevara gets on the mic and says Chris is pissing him off. He says he knows he’s pissing Chris off, too.

Chris agrees. Sammy says he wants to punch Chris in the face. Chris wants to do the same thing. The two close in on each other and go face to face. Sammy says he wants to punch him right now. Chris says they’re obviously getting on each others nerves.

Jericho mentions their victory over Aussie Open and goal of capturing the tag titles. Jericho says they need to get this animosity out of their system, fight, get it over with and then get back on their path to gold. They agree to a match against each other at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.