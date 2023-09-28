AEW Rampage Spoilers For This Week

The final Rampage before Sunday’s Wrestle Dream pay-per-view is in the books.
AEW taped matches for this Friday’s Rampage, including two title bouts.
Featured below are the results from the taping.
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn def. The Hardys (Matt, Jeff) & Brother Zay to retain their AEW World Trios Championship.
- Eddie Kingston def. Rocky Romero to retain his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Katsuyori Shibata made an appearance to confront Kingston. The two will battle for both the Strong Openweight & ROH World Championships at Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.
- The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) def. two enhancement talents. The Righteous face MJF in a handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream.
- Hikaru Shida def. Ruby Soho to become the #1 contender for a shot at the AEW Women’s Word Championship at Dynamite Title Tuesday on October 10.