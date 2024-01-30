AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 1/26/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 382,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.13 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 2.05% from this past week’s 390,000 viewers and uup 8.33% from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, The Butcher, Komander and Kip Sabian battling each other in 4-Way #1 Contender’s Matchup to determine Orange Cassidy’s challenger for his AEW International Championship.