AEW Removes Powerhouse Hobbs From Roster Following Collision

During last night’s episode of AEW Collision titled “Maximum Carnage,” “Hangman” Adam Page and JetSpeed—consisting of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey—defeated The Opps, which included Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

The match concluded with Knight pinning Hobbs after executing a Sunset Flip.

This match marked the final appearance for Hobbs in AEW, as his contract expired on Thursday at midnight, and he is reportedly set to join WWE.

Following the conclusion of Collision, AEW removed Hobbs from its official roster page, confirming the end of his five-year tenure with the company.

The Opps held the AEW World Trios Championship for 264 days and recorded six successful title defenses during their reign.