AEW Reportedly Planning New July Pay-Per-View Event

According to Andrew Zarian on The Mat Men Podcast (h/t to F4WOnline.com), a new pay-per-view (PPV) titled AEW Redemption is expected to take place. While the official date has not yet been confirmed, July is considered a likely option since May is reserved for Double Or Nothing, June for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, and August for AEW All In in London.

The report also mentions that it is still possible the company could rename an existing event, such as All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, or Worlds End; however, this possibility is described as “very unlikely.”

If AEW Redemption does indeed become a new PPV, it would mark the first time the company hosts ten PPVs in a single year. AEW has gradually expanded its PPV schedule over the years, moving from three events in 2009 to four in 2020 and 2021, five in 2022, eight in 2023, and nine in the past two years.

Additionally, the company filed a trademark application for AEW Redemption on April 13th, the day after the event Dynasty took place.