AEW Road To Chicago Preview For This Week’s Dynamite On TBS (Video)

It’s almost Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW Dynamite goes down this week from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois at 8/7c on TBS. Ahead of the show is the latest “AEW Road To” documentary series.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Chicago” special for this week’s AEW on TBS program is a look at the The Hardy Boys vs. The Gunns, the Concession Stand Brawl between Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe and more.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Chicago, Ill.