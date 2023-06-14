AEW Road To Washington, D.C. Special For Tonight’s Dynamite (Video)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW Dynamite goes down this week from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at 8/7c on TBS. Ahead of the show is the latest “AEW Road To” documentary series.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Washington, D.C.” special for tonight’s AEW on TBS program is a look at the MJF vs. Adam Cole title eliminator, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue women’s title, Wardlow vs. Jake Hager TNT title bouts, and the featured non-title matches with the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here tonight at PWMania.com for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Washington, D.C.