AEW Set To Make Montreal Debut In December

All Elite Wrestling has held a number of huge television and PPV Events in Canada over the past year, including their Forbidden Door 2 Event with NJPW, but that doesn’t conclude the company’s tour in the Great White North this year as the company plans on ending their 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in Owen Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta later this summer and make their debut in Montreal, which is one of pro wrestling’s biggest cities in the world.

Pro wrestling historian and former WWE commentator Pat Laprade took to his Twitter and broke the news by revealing that he has spoken to multiple sources and he was told that AEW will make their Montreal debut on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6 inside the Bell Center. Pat also revealed that Wednesday’s show will be Dynamite and Rampage, while Tuesday’s show will be Collision and ROH.

The Bell Center has featured several notable pro wrestling events, including the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event that saw one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn go up against “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event.

