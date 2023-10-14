AEW Star Addresses Tony Khan Taking Shots At WWE On Social Media

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan took on WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker, attracting less than a million television viewers. Vince McMahon, according to Khan, “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

AEW star Matt Hardy addressed Khan’s tweets on his podcast.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as being too passionate about your show. Even when you talk about his methods of promotion, I just think it’s different strokes for different folks. He’s a younger guy. Tony grew into the world of social media in his wrestling fandom. I think it’s just kind of what he knows. He knows that is a platform, he can put his opinion, he can put his promotions out, and people are going to see it. He has a large following, and he’s also such a figure in pro wrestling that has a ton of notoriety, so people are going to report on it, and it is going to make headlines. That’s what he’s been doing the last couple days, making headlines, but at the end of the day, the Internet audience, which he really depends on a lot for AEW, they are going to read those headlines, and there’s a good chance they’re gonna tune in just because it’s being talked about so much. The wrestling websites are gonna be picking up all these buck-wild Tony Khan tweets.”

“He’s passionate about pro wrestling, and I think he knows he can directly reach people, people who are like him. I think his mentality is of a diehard fan, and I feel like he interacts with diehard fans, and he feels like he’s able to reach diehard fans, and I think he feels like he can buy some equity with those people, especially if he’s not afraid to back down from WWE and the system.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)