AEW Star Deactivates X Account Amid Ongoing Absence

Penelope Ford has unexpectedly deactivated her X account, adding uncertainty to her situation as she remains sidelined with a significant ankle injury.

Ford suffered the injury during the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite after a mistimed moonsault to the floor. The issue was initially feared to be a break but was later confirmed as a serious sprain. Tony Khan previously stated she could be out for weeks or even months, making her return timeline unclear.

The sudden deactivation of her social media account has raised further questions among fans, as no explanation has been provided publicly.

Ford, whose real name is Olivia Kippen, began her wrestling career in 2014 after training at the CZW Dojo, building experience across the independent scene before joining All Elite Wrestling. She initially appeared as a valet before transitioning into a full-time in-ring competitor.

Most recently, she has been part of the tag team MegaBad alongside Megan Bayne, with the duo gaining momentum in AEW’s women’s division.

At this time, there has been no official update regarding Ford’s recovery timeline or the reason behind her social media deactivation.