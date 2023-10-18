AEW Star Not Medically Cleared Ahead Of Tonight’s Dynamite

After being sidelined for several weeks with a concussion, an injured AEW star was hoping to be ready for this week’s Dynamite episode. That, however, is not going to happen.

Sammy Guevara suffered the injury while working with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

Don Callis announced after the event that Guevara was not medically cleared to wrestle. He had hoped to be cleared in time, according to reports.

The show will feature a Battle Royale of the Dynamite Dozen, Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Sting addressing the fans, “Timeless” Toni Storm debuting her newest blockbuster film, Jim Ross conducting a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother, and more.

Guevara stated on Twitter that he has not yet been cleared and issued a storyline warning to Jericho, as seen below.

He wrote, “Good news, bad news. Bad news I’m not cleared yet. Good news everyday I’m feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time. Also F**k Chris Jericho.”