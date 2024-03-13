AEW Star Ruby Soho Sings Praises Of WWE Superstar Bayley

Ruby Soho recently appeared as a guest on the Bakers Bantering podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star offered high praise for WWE Superstar Bayley, and spoke about getting to learn from her during her time in WWE as Ruby Riott.

“I adore Bayley,” Soho said. “Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is.”

Soho continued, “Honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.