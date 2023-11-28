AEW Stars React To QT Marshall’s Departure

By
Matt Boone
-

QT Marshall’s AEW departure has prompted a number of talents to post reactions on social media.

As noted, the longtime AEW behind-the-scenes figure and in-ring competitor resigned from the company in a statement he released via social media on Monday.

Reacting to the news is Ricky Starks, Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Danhausen, Brandi Rhodes and Fuego Del Sol.

Check out their comments below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR