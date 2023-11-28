AEW Stars React To QT Marshall’s Departure

QT Marshall’s AEW departure has prompted a number of talents to post reactions on social media.

As noted, the longtime AEW behind-the-scenes figure and in-ring competitor resigned from the company in a statement he released via social media on Monday.

Reacting to the news is Ricky Starks, Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Danhausen, Brandi Rhodes and Fuego Del Sol.

Check out their comments below.

Did a lot more than anyone will know. Feet first — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 28, 2023

Thank you for that text in 2020.

Thank you for being the first person to notice.

Thank you for never pulling punches with me.

Thank you for being there for the best and worst moments of my life. https://t.co/2GJQYn6qm5 — “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) November 28, 2023

Insane work ethic, pure passion, awesome talent and a legitimate desire to succeed. That’s what you are brother… I’m gonna miss you! You will be a winner no matter what you do. 👊 https://t.co/7KNh7WoneS — taz (@OfficialTAZ) November 28, 2023

Enjoyed so many aspects from you backstage, the similar approach to squash matches(or lack there of) and witnessing you train wrestlers, which is an entirely different skill than just being good in the ring. Best of luck #muchmorethancodysfriend https://t.co/JwygEjZ7Z7 — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 28, 2023

One of the real ones ❤️ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 28, 2023

Thank you for bringing out Evil Danhausen — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 28, 2023