AEW Stars The Young Bucks Files Two New Trademarks

AEW star The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently filed two new trademarks with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) for the term “KTB Wrestling” as well as for the term “Superdick Party.”

