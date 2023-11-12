AEW Status Of Butcher & Blade, Parker Boudreaux Update, HOOK/Taz, More

– Despite not being used much in recent weeks, The Butcher and The Blade are still with AEW. Parker Boudreaux, who was originally among the members for The Mogul Embassy, is also still reportedly with the company as well, according to Fightful Select.

– Tickets are on-sale now for several upcoming AEW television tapings scheduled for the beginning of the New Year. Featured below are the dates and locations for AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and AEW Rampage shows in January of 2024.

– Taz posted the following on his official Twitter (X) page showing himself with his son and AEW’s current FTW Champion HOOK.