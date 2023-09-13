AEW Struggling To Fill Arthur Ashe Stadium For This Year’s Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW is going to have to rely on a late surge in ticket sales if they want to fill up the building for their annual “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 6,284 tickets for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

The building is set up for 12,129 seats, and 5,845 tickets are still remaining for the special event.

By comparison, last year’s Grand Slam show drew 13,000 fans, while the inaugural event in 2021 pulled 20,000 fans.

